He Always Wanted Kids, But Years Into Their Marriage, His Wife Finally Admitted She Knew She Could Never Have Them, Leaving Him Feeling Betrayed

AITA for feeling betrayed after my wife hid that she could never have kids until years into our marriage? I (34M) met my wife (33F) about ten years ago. From the very beginning, I knew she was special. We clicked instantly with the same sense of humor, the same life goals (or so I thought), and just an overwhelming feeling of “this is the person I want to build a life with.”

As we dated, I made it very clear that I’ve always wanted a family. I wasn’t pushy about it, but I talked about how I looked forward to being a dad one day and how I wanted to raise kids and create a loving home together. She never gave any indication that she didn’t want that, too. She would smile, nod, and sometimes even talk about what kind of parent she thought she’d be.

Fast forward a few years, and we get married. It was the happiest day of my life. I loved this woman with my whole heart, and I truly believed we were on the same page about everything that mattered.

Then, a few years into our marriage, we started talking more seriously about trying for kids. That’s when she finally drops the bombshell. She has known since before we even met that she has a medical condition that makes it impossible for her to conceive. Not unlikely. Not difficult. Impossible.

I was stunned. It wasn’t even just that she couldn’t have kids; it was that she knew all along and never told me. Not when we were dating. Not when I expressed over and over how much I wanted children. Not before we got married.

When I asked her why she never told me, she just said she “didn’t want to lose me” and hoped that by the time we got to this point, I would love her enough that it wouldn’t matter. She also admitted that she was scared I would leave if I knew. And now? I don’t even know how to feel.

I love her. I loved her. But I can’t shake this overwhelming feeling of betrayal. This wasn’t some small omission. She took away my ability to make an informed decision about my future. She knew this was a dealbreaker for me and just… lied by omission. I feel trapped. I feel cheated. And worst of all, I don’t know what to do next. AITA?

