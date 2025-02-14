He Foolishly Agreed To Loan His Pliers To A Stranger, But When The Stranger Refused To Return Them He Made Sure His Phone Reminded Him All Day Every Day

Once I lent someone a book and the person returned it damaged. Then I lent a different book to a different person and they never returned it.

Needless to say, I don’t lend books anymore. And this guy doesn’t lend his tools anymore—but he also had to learn the hard way.

Let’s see how he finally managed to get his pliers back.

Petty but I got my pliers back I loaned my snap-on pliers to a stranger when I was young, dumb, and poor. Well, to my surprise they didn’t return in an hour, as the borrower had informed me. I called a few times over the following days and then he decided to tell me to back off. Wrong idea buddy.

He basically stole his pliers. Something had to be done.

I called him every 2 hours for 2 days. Nothing. I called every hour for 2 days. Nothing.

Retro revenge.

I opened my flip phone on my toolbox and every time I walked by or grabbed something I hit talk/talk and walked away. Old flip phone users know that’s a redial shortcut. That would then leave LONG voicemails.

This went on for over a week until he answered and told me to stop calling. I said “bring my pliers back” and then doubled down on the calling. Middle of the night, get up to pee. Talk/talk.

He even got some friends in help.

I go to the bar and just keep hitting talk/talk in my pocket. Got 3 buddies’ phones all to talk/talk until his phone never stopped ringing. EVER!! I got my pliers back. Now I take a deposit that is big enough I could buy 2 new tools if loaned.

Lesson learned! For both of them.

Let’s see what Redditors have to comment about this petty revenge.

A reader shares a story of their own.

Better safe than sorry.

Another reader chimes in.

This commenter approves of his method.

They learn!

He knows how it goes.

Sometimes, pettiness is the best teacher.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.