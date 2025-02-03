Boyfriend Suggested That His Girlfriend Use A Booster Seat For Her Daughter, But Now She And Her Parents Are Annoyed At The Inconvenience

Car safety has come a long way in the last several decades, and part of that is making sure that small kids are in booster seats so that the seatbelt fits properly.

What would you do if you suggested to your girlfriend that her daughter use a booster seat, but then her parents get upset that it is hard to use?

That is the situation the boyfriend in this story is in, and he feels like he did nothing wrong and shouldn’t be blamed for her parents being upset.

AITA for upsetting my girlfriends parents? I 41m am dating an amazing woman 40f, with two kids 13m and 10f. We’ve been together for almost a year now and I’ve gotten to know her kids pretty well and developed a good relationship with both of them.

That is nice that he shows enough concern to bring it up.

Recently I was driving the kids home from school and I noticed her daughter didn’t quite fit the seatbelt right, the lap belt rode up on her stomach and the shoulder belt was touching her neck. I suggested my girlfriend buy her a booster seat so she would fit the seatbelt better. She was confused at first because her daughter had been out of a booster seat for several months. I informed her that she didn’t fit the seatbelt right and showed her the right way your supposed to fit the seatbelt and that her daughter doesn’t.

Every car is a little different, so this makes sense.

I also pointed out that it could be because she bought a new car and kids fit seatbelts differently in different cars. She agreed it was best to get her daughter a booster seat. We bought her one and she was apprehensive and reluctant at first but we explained to her that it would keep her safer and more comfortable in the car.

Booster seats are important for younger children.

It took some getting used to but she agreed the booster seat is more comfortable and she likes being able to see our the window better. Overall it wasn’t really an issue. Until the kids went to stay with their grandparents for the weekend. My girlfriend and I spent that weekend together but I left Sunday before the grandparents brought the kids home. The next Monday girlfriend calls me very angry saying that her parents berated her about the booster seat.

Even if it is difficult, it is much safer.

Apparently her father had a tough time uninstalling it and moving it between cars during the kids visit and when he brought the kids back. He was very upset and said it was incredibly stupid to put her in a booster seat and that he never had a booster seat as a child. This made my girlfriend really upset and she lashed out at me over the phone saying I caused this huge fight between her and her parents. AITA?

Not only is having the booster seat safer, but how could he have known it would upset the grandparents?

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about this weird situation.

Yup, grandpa is the one causing the problems.

Of course grandpa never had a booster seat.

Yes, a automotive safety has come a long way.

Here is someone who says that mom needs to stand up to her father.

This commenter suggests showing mom proof that booster seats are safer.

Mom and grandpa need to put the child’s safety first.

