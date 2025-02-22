He Wouldn’t Help Finance His Sister’s Wedding, So He And His Parents Were Disinvited From The Event

You’d be hard-pressed to find a wedding that didn’t have a big dose of drama behind the scenes.

AITA for not helping my sister pay for her wedding but helping our family go to the wedding? A while back my sister went to our parents to ask for help to pay for her destination wedding. Our parents don’t have it like that. They asked me if I would loan them money to help my sister’s wedding. I told them no, but that I would gladly pay for their travel and accommodations plus anyone else that would like to go.

This caused an issue with her soon-to-be husband’s family. They allegedly find it strange that our family can afford to fly people to the wedding but not help pay for the wedding. I told my sister our family cannot, but I can. After that I never heard anything else so figured it was cleared up. Recently, I brought the wedding up with our parents since it will be in May and wanted to make arrangements. They did not get their invites yet, so I reached to my sister and asked for the details.

She told me they were not invited since they thought they would not be able to attend due to the price even though she was aware I was going to cover the cost for them to attend. ​

My sister said they plan to do something local after the fact and it is not a big deal. Either way I am torn cause had I just helped cover some of the wedding costs maybe our parents would be able to apart of her day. Our dad is taking it the hardest. I don’t care so much about my sister’s feelings, but I do feel bad for our parents and feel that is what makes me wrong in this situation.

