Her Birthday Card Came With A Humiliating Note From Her Aunt, So She Chose To Prioritize Her Self-Respect And Refuse The Gift

Birthdays are a celebratory day, but not every gift is wrapped with kindness.
When a young woman receives a birthday gift with a cruel message, it feels less like generosity and more like a jab at her insecurities.
You’ll want to read on for this one.
AITA for refusing my birthday gift because it was a weight watchers subscription?
I (f) turned 18 yesterday, but it seems to have caused a bit of drama in my family.
Her family doesn’t have a great track record for being supportive.
For reference, my weight has always been made fun of in my family.
My aunt specifically has always been very unkind and fat-shamed me, even when I was younger and struggling with my body image.
She used to tell me that my clothes looked so small on me and that even her clothes were probably small for me.
She used to remind me to go on diets constantly.
I’m currently 320 lbs, if that adds context too.
I hadn’t seen my aunt in a while, and for the most part, I was really glad to see her for my birthday.
But soon her special day turned into a nightmare.
I was slightly dreading if she would say anything to me because I’m aware I have gained a lot of weight since I last saw her, but she just made a few comments.
I thought that was the end of it.
A few hours later, I was opening a birthday card she gave me, and it had money in it, with a note that said, “Money for Weight Watchers. Make some real change for once.”
She couldn’t believe her aunt would treat her this way.
This was humiliating.
I asked her about it, and she said that she could tell I was miserable and that I probably look really good underneath the fat.
She said this in front of my parents, and it was very embarrassing.
I told her I’m not accepting the gift and that she was making me look stupid, but she said she was just worried for me and my health.
I don’t believe this — she’s made fun of my weight for years, even before I was a teenager.
But her parents take her aunt’s side in the matter.
But my parents think I was overreacting and should have just accepted it.
My aunt has a notoriously big mouth, and my parents think she’s going to tell our whole family, so they’re getting kind of worried about what I’ve done.
AITA?
Does rejecting this cruel gift make her the villain, or just someone willing to stand up for themselves?
Let’s see what Reddit thought.
Her aunt wasn’t trying to be helpful — she was trying to be cruel.
The great thing about becoming an adult is the ability to make your own decisions about who you want in your life.
Maybe it’s toxic people who are truly adding unnecessary weight to her life.
Even if her aunt does care about her health, this is no way to show it.
Her aunt can claim she’s being supportive all she wants, but her present was a glorified insult in disguise.
A birthday gift is supposed to bring joy, not judgment.
