Her Boyfriend’s Mother Helps In Multiple Ways Including Doing The Laundry, But She Hates That She Does It Wrong

Some people develop systems when it comes to how they handle household chores.

For example, when it comes to laundry, some people have a certain way they want to fold the clothes, or they choose to wash certain items separately.

In today’s story, one woman feels like she’s going crazy because of the way her boyfriend’s mom “helps” by doing their laundry.

While she appreciates the thought behind it, she hates that the mom doesn’t do laundry the way she would.

Let’s see why laundry is causing so much drama.

AITAH – Boyfriend’s mother will not stop doing our laundry. I have asked her to stop. I have been with my boyfriend for almost 6 years now, and I have kids from a previous relationship. We all live together. His mother does not live with us, but is here almost every day. Our work schedule is such that his mom helps out by coming over very early to wake the kids up and get them ready for school. I really love his mom, she is great.

She also picks them up from school, brings them home, and stays with them until we get home. She usually eats dinner with us too. She has a habit of helping out around the house when I don’t want her to. Dishes is fine, picking up stuff – also fine. But she also does our laundry – which is the problem.

I bought a laundry separator, and have baskets. Everything is labeled by who’s clothes/what goes in which basket. I do not like washing the kids things together because they are different sizes, but close enough I have to check EVERY TAG when I am putting them away to make sure they don’t get mixed up. I do not like mixing the loads together because it honestly makes it a nightmare for me to put away so many different categories at the same time.

I don’t go crazy. I don’t separate colors or anything. Just per person loads, towels, sheets and blankets. I have a SYSTEM of folding things so that everything FITS where it is supposed to go.

When she does the laundry, she will just dump whatever in the washer while we are still at work. She will fold everything WRONG. Boyfriend’s clothes are on the top shelf of the closet, and if the pants or shorts are folded wrong, the whole pile falls down and I have to refold everything. Same for the towels.

She doesn’t check everything with the kids clothes, and when they get mixed up, the kids fight about it. When she hangs their stuff up, I have to check everything and put the wrong things where they are supposed to go. I have asked her to stop doing the laundry. Many times.

I have also asked her to NOT mix the baskets together. I’ve shown her how to fold the clothes so they fit and stay without falling. She also has a habit of starting a load of laundry, and leaving it in the wash, and telling me about as she’s leaving in a hectic moment, and I usually forget about it and have to re-wash it.

I come home, washer is going. She’s in the laundry room folding clothes. In the moment, I feel like I’d be an AH if I said something but I just want to be like “please put the clothes down and get out of this room!”. I have to fix it every time she touches it.

My boyfriend thinks I’m being an AH about it because she’s helping. He does not do laundry. He does not understand why it’s making me so ungodly angry, because he does not have to fix it later after it has been “done”. Is he right? AITA? I feel like I’m going crazy about laundry.

