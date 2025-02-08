Her Brother Is About To Turn Eighteen And Wants To Move In With Her, But She Feels Bad About Wanting To Tell Him No

There’s this deep pressure to provide for your family members, but unless they’re young children, there are a lot of reasons to opt out.

That said, we can still feel badly if we don’t want to be that helping hand.

See why the person in this story is feeling guilty about her brother.

WIBTA if I didn’t want my little brother to live with me I’m in a bit of a predicament and could really use some advice. My little brother is turning 18 and will be starting college next year. I’m incredibly proud of him and excited to watch him embark on this journey into adulthood. However, there’s a complication that’s been causing me some concern.

Recently, my mom mentioned that we should consider moving him in with me in May.

This caught me off guard because, while I knew where he planned to attend school, the discussion about his living arrangements had been quite vague. Apparently, my mom is relocating to another state, and my brother wants to stay here. When I asked my mom about the possibility of him living in a dorm, she explained that it would consume his scholarships and that living with me would be more cost-effective. I love my brother dearly, but he’s been quite sheltered by my mom and lacks essential life skills.

He can’t drive, which means that responsibility would likely fall on me, along with ensuring he stays on track with his college commitments. Moreover, I have four cats, and he has one of his own. My older three cats are still not fond of the kitten, even after six months, so I’m worried about how they’ll react to another feline addition. Would I be wrong to tell my mom that I’m not comfortable with him moving in with me?

