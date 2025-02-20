Her Daughter-In-Law Kept Pushing Her To Attend Her Art Show Which Wasn’t Really Her Thing, So This Woman Said Something To Shut Her Up

We all have different passions in life.

This woman talks about her daughter-in-law who does contemporary art.

She admits that she isn’t a fan and she doesn’t understand her DIL’s art style.

So when DIL invited her to her art show, she declined, but “no” wasn’t an acceptable answer.

She ended up saying something to make DIL shut up, and now she’s wondering if she messed up.

Read the story below to see how the story plays out.

AITA for being honest when pushed why I wasn’t going to my DIL art show My DIL (29F) does contemporary art. I don’t know how to explain it. It’s more abstract than anything. (I suggest just search on Google).

This woman admitted that she didn’t like her daughter-in-law’s art style.

I don’t like the art style, but that’s my own a opinion on it. Like one piece with just colors on a canvas. It has a deep meaning. I don’t really get it.

Her DIL invited everyone to her art show.

She submitted some stuff to the local art show and got in. So it is supposed to happen this Friday. The whole family was invited. The tickets to get in are 30 dollars.

She declined because she thought $30 was too much, considering she’s not a fan.

Personally, I would rather spend that money on other things, not to mention that I don’t like the art style. So it will be a full day of pretending that I like the art. It sounds miserable, so I declined saying I had another event.

Her DIL insisted that she come.

She gave me a call, asking me to reconsider. My response was no and I have plans. That’s when she told me I have to go. I reiterate what I said before.

Things got heated up, and she revealed that she didn’t like her art.

She started to argue with me not going. I kept saying I have plans, and she kept accusing me on not liking her art. After the third time she said that, I snapped and told her yes, I don’t like her art and I think it is a waste of money to go. She called me a jerk and hung up.

Uh oh! That was intense, but the daughter-in-law should’ve taken no for an answer and left it at that instead of pushing.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a similar opinion from this one.

This user agrees with OP.

While this person thinks DIL was simply trying to sell some tickets.

And lastly, here’s someone with a different point of view.

No means no. People should learn to understand this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.