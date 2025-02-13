Her Family Abandoned Her When She Was At Her Lowest, So She Refused To Open Her Doors When They Came Knocking For Help

Family is supposed to be a safety net, but some people are more selfish than dependable.

When one woman found herself abandoned and struggling, her relatives left her to fend for herself — only to come knocking years later when they needed help.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for refusing to let my family move in because my 16-year-old son doesn’t want them to? About five years ago, my husband cheated on me and then abandoned our family. It was an incredibly difficult time. I was left alone to raise our son, who was just 11 at the time.

None of my family members offered any help or support. We were essentially on our own.

With the exception of one person.

The only person who helped us was my father, who was a great support system both emotionally and financially. When my father passed away two years ago, he left me a significant inheritance. This money allowed me to buy a house and provide a stable and comfortable life for my son and me.

For the most part, the mother and her son are in a better place now.

Since my husband left, my son and I have become very close. We’ve been through a lot together, and our bond is incredibly strong. I would do anything for him.

But soon the rest of her estranged family came slithering back into their lives.

Recently, some of my extended family members have fallen on hard times and asked if they could move in with us. Given our history, I was initially hesitant.

So she asked her son for his input.

I discussed it with my son, and he was very much against the idea. He remembers how nobody was there for us when we needed them the most and feels strongly that they shouldn’t benefit from our home now.

Understanding his feelings and valuing his comfort, I decided to tell my family that they couldn’t move in with us.

But the rest of the family starts hurling accusations at her.

Now, they’re upset and accusing me of being selfish and ungrateful. They say that I owe them support because we’re family.

But this is pretty rich coming from them.

I don’t think I’m an AH and honestly don’t care what they think as long as my baby is happy, but I still want to hear other people’s opinions. So, AITA for refusing to let my family move in because my son doesn’t want them to, especially considering the way they treated us when we were the ones in need?

This woman and her son have survived far worse than a guilt trip.

Let’s hear what Reddit had to say.

What goes around, comes around!

The family had their opportunity to show goodwill, but they blew it.

Being selfish isn’t always a bad thing.

This commenter knows exactly what the mom should say.

Family is defined as who stands by your side, not who shares your last name.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.