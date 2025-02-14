Her Family Agreed To Pay Their Share Of A Luxury Vacation, But When One Group Backed Out Last Minute They Expected Her To Cover The Cost

Planning a family vacation is exciting, but when changed plans and money get involved, things can get messy fast.

AITA for not paying for my family vacation So basically, my family and I (27F) were planning to go on a family vacation to a villa in the Maldives. We usually do this every 5 years or so. However, this was our first time going overseas to a different country. We were all super excited and really looking forward to it, and everybody confirmed their availability MONTHS before. That’s when, all of a sudden, literally a week before we were leaving, my cousin’s family backed out. They said that their Visa was declined. Firstly, I was super skeptical about this already because why were they the only ones who got their Visa rejected? Secondly, this wasn’t the first time they pulled a stunt like this.

But the thing is, I already paid for the villa just because they all confirmed that they would pay me back their share of the total cost, and now it’s non-refundable.

Unfortunately, everyone disagrees where the money is concerned.

My cousin’s family is now demanding their money back because they say that they don’t need to pay if they’re not coming. Now, nobody else is stepping up to split the total cost. When I asked my family about it, they started acting really dismissive and hinting that I should cover it myself. My aunt even explicitly told me that since everyone’s share was decided and confirmed weeks ago and everyone had already paid, nobody was gonna pay more than what they had agreed to. One thing to note is that I am pretty fortunate and sort of more well-off than the others. But why does that mean that I should cover this extra cost?? Plus, I was scared that if I gave in once, I’d be expected to pay for all other family vacations we have. AITA?

The deal was that everyone covered their own portion of a non-refundable trip. It’s not her or anyone else’s fault they can’t go, but their own.

