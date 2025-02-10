Her Family Have Made Plans To Share A Big Cabin, But She Wouldn’t Have Her Own Room And Would Be Stuck Babysitting, So She’s Saying No

A family vacation should be a joyous thing that makes you feel loved, but it doesn’t look like that will happen in this story.

Because no one loves sharing rooms if they could have it any other way.

See why this person really doesn’t want to be a part of this family vacation.

AITA for not going on family vacation? I am the only single, childless person in my family. My siblings are in relationships and have kids. We’re planning family vacation and discussing sleeping situations & cost for the cabin we’ll share this summer. I would have to share a room with my parents.

And that’s not the only issue.

I don’t really mind sharing but would love to have my own space. Unfortunately, that isn’t possible where we vacation. Cost is cabin + pet fee, divided by couple but they want me to pay the same amount they are paying. Considering it’s just me and I won’t have my own space for my only vacation of the year, I don’t think I should have to pay the same amount as everyone else. I could go have a quiet vacation solo for the same price. They’ll also calculate food cost and divide it evenly. I’m truly not asking for a big discount.

But they don’t get it.

Most of my family isn’t chiming in but a couple of them are saying “That’s not how it works in the real world” when I’ve said I don’t believe that’s fair. AITA for telling them I don’t want to go? I work with kids and do not get paid time off. Plus I have chronic pain & get overstimulated quickly so I’m always disappearing for a bit to reset myself mentally during family functions. I’m also the only person that doesn’t drink and am kind of an outsider in my family because of that and political views so there tends to be a lot of what feels like them ganging up on me.

Here is what folks are saying.

Good point. This is how bad managers manipulate you.

She should use this analogy!

Absolutely. What an entitled lot.

Great idea, but I doubt they’ll go for it.

This would make much more sense!

Some vacation!

Doesn’t sound like much fun to me.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.