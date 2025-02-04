Her Friend’s Boyfriend Thought He Would Beat Her At Chess Because She’s A Newbie, And When He Didn’t He Accused Her Of Hustling Him In His Own Home

Chess is not a game for the weak!

And, apparently, it’s also not a game for men with fragile egos…

A woman took to Reddit and asked the fine folks there if she did anything wrong when she beat a man at the game of chess.

Check out her story below…

AITA for winning a chess game?

“I (31f) recently visited my friend (30f) to catch up.

We don’t see each other often, so one of the topics was of course the start of the new year and our New Year’s resolutions.

I mentioned how I’ve spent the recent weeks learning to actually play chess.

For context: By “learning” I mean using chess websites and apps to do lessons and play against bots.

I’m not brave enough to play with my fellow humans just yet.

I clearly still have a long way to go, but I’m quite proud of my progress so far and enjoy chess puzzles, games, moving onto stronger bots etc.

I explained it all to my friend.