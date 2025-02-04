Her Friend’s Boyfriend Thought He Would Beat Her At Chess Because She’s A Newbie, And When He Didn’t He Accused Her Of Hustling Him In His Own Home
Chess is not a game for the weak!
And, apparently, it’s also not a game for men with fragile egos…
A woman took to Reddit and asked the fine folks there if she did anything wrong when she beat a man at the game of chess.
Check out her story below…
AITA for winning a chess game?
“I (31f) recently visited my friend (30f) to catch up.
We don’t see each other often, so one of the topics was of course the start of the new year and our New Year’s resolutions.
I mentioned how I’ve spent the recent weeks learning to actually play chess.
For context: By “learning” I mean using chess websites and apps to do lessons and play against bots.
I’m not brave enough to play with my fellow humans just yet.
I clearly still have a long way to go, but I’m quite proud of my progress so far and enjoy chess puzzles, games, moving onto stronger bots etc.
I explained it all to my friend.
She was presented with a challenge…
Her boyfriend (34m) heard my chess rant and offered to play with me.
I got genuinely excited as it would be my very first time playing over the board instead of on my phone / computer.
Well… I won.
My friend thought it was hilarious, so we laughed it off.
Not everyone was happy about it.
Her boyfriend disagreed and got angry.
I got accused of blindsiding him and trying to humiliate him in his own house.
Again- he offered to play, I had no idea he even owned a chessboard until that point.
My friend was on my side and said he was a sore loser, which only annoyed him more.
We ended the meeting soon after.
AITA?
Was I supposed to let the host win the game?”
I guess his masculinity was threatened when he lost…
What a loser.
