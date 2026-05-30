Woman Sets Up Backyard Pool to Cool Off Friends’ Kids, But a Furious HOA Demands She Immediately Tear It Down

Imagine living in an HOA. What do you see? Do you see a Karen as an HOA president? Do you see some annoying guy measuring your grass with a ruler and then fining you because it’s half an inch too tall? Do you see crazy high monthly fees with little in return?

I see all those things and more which is why I’d never live in an HOA. I’m sure there are some good HOAs out there, but they’re often not what makes a good story.

Get ready for another crazy HOA story. This one involves a retired woman, a swimming pool, and a really annoying HOA that doesn’t even make necessary repairs.

It’s gotten to the point where the homeowner isn’t sure if it’s better to move out, comply with the HOA, or just be crazy stubborn to annoy the HOA as much as they annoy her.

Let’s read the whole story.

HOA crazies I’ve lived in my townhome for about 18 years. The place is lovely but there are no amenities. No pool, clubhouse, nothing. They do garbage and “lawn service.”

The HOA sounds really annoying.

It’s been hot here in Minneapolis and I had friends visiting with a couple of kids and I bought a play pool for us. The kids are gone and I still have to pool up cause I like it. It’s in my small backyard. The HOA caught wind and immediately ticked me off by giving me a “48 hours to take it down before other actions are taken”

What is the HOA spending the money on?

Our dues keep going up and I can’t figure out why. The website shows an old version of Quicken books and nothing is broken down. It’s been almost 20 years since our driveway has been repaired and it is truly an eyesore and a problem for my tires. I addressed the issue and never heard back. Finally two weeks later, I get a registered letter.

They’re really being a pest about this pool.

Well, I missed it but I’m sure if was about the pool. It’s not coming down out of principal so what do you think the letter said? I’ll take it down but it ticks me off that they have the nerve to cite bylaw crap when the place is falling apart.

She’s not going to take the pool down.

I let them know that the pool wasn’t coming down and it took them 4 weeks to finally have the guts to address it. I just retired and thinking about selling but although the place is nice the driveway is a train wreck. So Im holding and the kid pool stays. Even though there are no kids. What can they do?

I think she should move. The HOA sounds like so much drama. Move somewhere without an HOA.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who can’t get along because of a totally legal gate.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a warning.

Another person thinks she should take down the pool.

I’m kind of surprised that everyone who commented sided with the HOA, but sometimes you have to follow the HOA bylaws even if you don’t agree with them.

In a petty revenge story, what would happen next is that the homeowner would take down the pool but comb the bylaws closely for opportunities for petty revenge that the HOA couldn’t do anything about. Maybe that would be the best plan of attack for this disgruntled homeowner.

Or moving. Moving is the other option. Is she’s fed up with the HOA, the only way to get away from them is to leave.