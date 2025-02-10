Her Husband Demanded She Work In A Freezing House While Pregnant, But She Stood Up For Herself And Refused To Risk Her Health

Balancing family, responsibilities, and a growing baby bump is no small feat for an expectant mother.

When her husband asked her to tackle a renovation job in subzero temperatures, his request tested her emotional and physical limits.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for refusing to go into our renovation house and remove wallpaper while 23 weeks pregnant My husband asked me to go into our renovation house, which has no heating and no electricity, to remove wallpaper because I took a week off work and I’m “free” to do it.

But she’s not really “free” and still has plenty of other things to do.

I am 23 weeks pregnant and starting to feel really heavy while doing normal daily things and taking care of our 18-month-old toddler. I have gone to help twice previously with my husband, as he has ADHD and struggles to focus on one task at a time and instead jumps from one to the next.

She finds his request unreasonable, so she says no.

I refused to help this time because I found it unreasonable to ask me to go by myself and sit there removing wallpaper in the freezing cold.

Which he responds rather poorly too, throwing out accusations.

When I refused, his reaction was to call me “ungrateful,” saying he has done all the work himself and that I should at least do a little regardless of whether I am pregnant. AITA?

She just wasn’t willing to risk her health for this renovation – and rightly so.

Reddit is sure to have some strong opinions.

It’s just not right for her to be doing these kinds of tasks.

In fact, this commenter would have been out the door a long time ago had they endured the same treatment.

If she were to comply with her husband’s request, it could have serious consequences.

Clearly this husband could use some education.

At the end of the day, the wellbeing of the mother and her new baby are much more important than a few scraps of wallpaper.

Any good husband should recognize this.

Perhaps the house isn’t the only thing in need of repair.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.