Her Husband Went Out To A Business Dinner After Work Without Telling Her, And She Was Really Upset When She Found Out

Wanting to know your spouse’s whereabouts is normal.

However, when you try to monitor and micromanage them, that’s a different story.

This woman shares that her husband went out to dinner after work without telling her.

He didn’t think it was a big deal, but to her, it was a very big deal.

Do you think her feelings are valid? Read the full story below.

AITA when my husband doesn’t tell me what he is doing all the time? I (34F) get mad when my husband (35M) does things without telling me. He owns his own office and the office closes at 5pm. The house is about a 20-minute drive away, but he usually gets home between 5 and 6 pm because he gets out late sometimes.

This woman was disappointed that her husband went somewhere else after work.

Recently, he went out to eat dinner with his brother as well as a business representative to discuss business things. The reason I got mad was he got home at 6 pm and never told me anything about his plans. We usually eat after we put the kids to bed.

He mentioned that he had already eaten dinner.

About an hour later, we are getting our young kids to bed. I ask if he’s planning on cooking potatoes for dinner, he says no but he could make me some because he ate already. I ask if he’s joking that he ate already, and he tells me he went out to dinner.

She yelled at him, but he justified his actions.

I yelled at him for not telling me. He said that he didn’t need to tell me because he was still home around the same time he always gets home and that I am absurd for wanting him to tell me where he’s at.

Now, she’s wondering if her reaction was valid.

Not only am I mad because he didn’t tell me but also because of the fact that he doesn’t think he has to tell me. I am also mad because he says that he doesn’t do these things very often and that once in a while is okay because he doesn’t do it everyday. AITA?

He may not have to tell her, but in a marriage, communication is important. It would’ve been considerate to tell her.

You can’t monitor anyone every minute of the day.

