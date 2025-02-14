Her Little Sister Lied To Get Her Into Trouble, So This Young Lady Thought Of A Genius Way To Make Her Confess And Get Punished

Your siblings can be your ally or your enemy.

In this story, this young lady was babysitting her little sister and her friend.

She gave them empty cans of beer to play with; however, her sister told their dad a different story to get her in trouble.

She wasn’t about to let her sister get away with this!

Read the story below to find out all the details.

This is an oldie but goodie. Family stuff ahead, featuring my sister and her BFF. I was about 12 or 13, and was babysitting my sister and her friend. They were playing “house.” They found some empty beer cans my parents just finished before going out. They asked if they could play with them. I cleaned them out and let them have them.

Her dad burst into her room, blaming her for giving beer to her sister.

About 2 days later, my dad bursts into my room. He was screaming at me for giving a 6-year-old beer. Mind you, I was still asleep when he burst in, so I was completely confused.

This young lady tried to explain what really happened.

Later, he showed me the empty cans in my sister’s room and asked why I let them drink. I tried to explain the situation, saying they were empty and that I rinsed them out and put water in them.

She was grounded all summer.

He didn’t believe me because my sister was so adamant about getting me grounded. Summer time: no phone, no going out, no allowance, and no pool (we had one in the yard). But I still had to do the chores. It was 2 months—mostly my whole summer—that I was grounded.

So, she thought of a way to make her little sister admit it was her fault.

To say that I was ticked off is an understatement. So, being older (and wiser), I tricked her into a confession. I asked my mom to stand by the kitchen window (it was open and lead to our porch). I asked my sister after a bunch of small talk. “Why did you lie to mom and dad about me giving you beer, when it was water?”

Their mom heard her sister’s confession and grounded her as well.

Her reply was (snarky face and all), “So you’d get in trouble.” My mom flew out of that kitchen with “thee” wooden spoon. (This was well over 30 years ago, so this was much more common place than today). My sister got a spanking and she was grounded.

She had a pool party and invited her sister’s friends.

I was repaid my allowance (plus some), and was allowed a pool party that weekend. I invited all the kids in the neighborhood, including my sister’s friends. She watched from her room all day. Now, as adults, we laugh about it, but man, kids can be straight up evil.

LOL! That was genius. Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user agrees that it was a fair punishment.

Kids will be kids, says this person.

People are getting nostalgic about the wooden spoon.

This person shares her personal thoughts.

Short, simple, and straightforward.

If you can get your older sibling into trouble, they can get you into much bigger trouble!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.