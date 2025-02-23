Her Mother-In-Law Loved Her Cats Immensely, And it Ended Up Ruining Their Relationship

Sometimes the only thing worse than being in a big argument, is no longer arguing at all.

Or…talking.

This woman’s mother-in-law’s love for her cats was affecting her relationships, and she refused to see how she could make some changes.

Check it out.

AITA- Mother in-law won’t talk to me or my husband Looking for an unbiased opinion here- everyone I know says my husband and I haven’t done anything wrong but I still feel guilty. Some context, I’m 26 F and my husband is 25 M, we got married 3 months ago. Since we got married we moved out of his parents’ house where we stayed for a short amount of time. I have 2 cats and my husband has 3, obviously when we moved we took all our cats with us.

Man, imagine THAT car ride.

Well this was very difficult for my MIL because she was very close to our cats, she helped us take care of them and treated them like her babies. This isn’t the issue though. The issue is now every time we see her or when she comes over she criticizes us about how we care for the cats. At first it wasn’t a big deal, she would suggest we get more toys, leave the tv on while we’re not home (we both work full time), etc. We built an outdoor catio and filled it with toys for them so they wouldn’t get bored. But recently, she accuses of not taking care of the cats well. She’ll say they look like they lost weight, accuse us of not feeding them enough, criticizes the brand of food we buy, even though we buy exactly what she told us to. We treat our cats better than anyone I know, they are spoiled. Well clearly she doesn’t think so. My husband has had enough of the insults and last time we were at her house, she started going at him about this issue, he got upset and told her to stop the constant nagging about the cats. Then he stormed out and we left.

I’m gonna go out on a limb here and guess this *might* not all be about cats.

Cats are pretty chill.

We thought it wasn’t a huge deal that we all got over until now. It’s been a week since the incident now. We messaged her the link to our wedding photos from our photographer with a disclaimer not to send to anyone because we want to be the first ones to post our photos. She responds ok no problem, but 20 min later send a nasty text to my husband basically saying “Why would u ask me this, it’s so uncalled for as if you can’t trust me not to share your pictures with the world. Remove me from having access I never even wanted to see your pictures. Also I’m still mad about how you got upset when I was telling you about the cats.”

Well that went from 0 to 60 pretty quick.

“You got mad about something you are wrong about. You don’t take good care of the cats and I was just telling you what you need to do. But from now on I will stay away.” At this point we realized we took it too far and really upset her, I have never seen this behavior from her as long as I’ve known my husband. My husband tried to call her and apologize but she is giving him the silent treatment. We’re giving her space and hoping it blows over. So, AITA?

Let’s see if the wisdom of crowds can give us anything here:



This level of anxiety has got to be coming from somewhere else:



Silent treatments are pretty petty for someone old enough to be a grandmother:

Unfortunately, this is a pattern people see in their parents sometimes:



Maybe just…ONE more cat will fix it?



As I write this, my own two cats are sleeping next to me on my desk.

I asked them for their opinion. They yawned then curled up in a ball.

So, results are inconclusive.

