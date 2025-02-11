Taking credit for something you didn’t fully pay for might not seem like a big deal, but it can leave the other person feeling unappreciated.

So, what would you do if your partner let everyone believe they had paid for a nice dinner, even though the money came from your joint account? Would you move on and let it go? Or would you privately call them out for not giving credit where it’s due?

In the following story, one woman finds herself dealing with this very thing and confronts her partner, but it doesn’t go over well. Here’s the full story.

AITA for calling out my partner taking credit for paying a restaurant bill when he paid on our joint account? So we (me, F53) and my partner (M57) took our collective kids out for dinner tonight. My partner paid the bill and, as usual, paid on our joint account. (He sometimes picks the bill up himself, but more often, it’s the joint account that gets used). On the way home, his daughter and her boyfriend made a point of thanking him directly for the meal, and he acknowledged saying something along the lines of ‘you’re welcome’ or ‘no problem.’ I didn’t say anything in front of the kids, but when we got home, I checked, and he’d used the joint account.

This is where they clashed.

When he confirmed he had, I asked why he’d not corrected the kids that it wasn’t just him who had paid. He went off at me for ruining a good night and that I was being picky about paying the bill, completely missing my point. My point wasn’t about money; it was about him taking the credit and not correcting the kids. I just see that as a common courtesy, but he sees me as being unreasonable and bringing up something best left unsaid. AITA?

