Her Roommate Won’t Stop Asking Her To Come Eat Because She Doesn’t Like To Go Alone, But She’s Wishing She Could Say No Without Feeling Guilty

AITAH for not going to the cafeteria with my roommate, knowing that she won’t eat without me? Okay sooo first of all here’s some necessary info about this. I’m 15f, freshman in a boarding high school. I share a dorm with two roommates, one which I’m gonna call M and the other one S. We’re all the same year. I have ARFID and am anemic, which causes me to be often low on energy. ARFID stands for Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder – an eating disorder that effects a lot of young people.

Anemia is a condition in which a lack of red blood cells causes not enough oxygen to be delivered to your body tissue.

Sooo like the title says, I’m not going to eat with her. M is always begging me to go and eat (or just wait) there for like 15 minutes. We have three meals every day, breakfast before our school (which starts at 7:30 most of the time), lunch which is like riiight after school, and the dinner which is at 18:00. Usually, S goes with her, but she also has other friends so she often ends up not going with M. I do sometimes go with her, but it’s just awkward because I can’t really eat most of the things there because of my eating disorder. So I just take the tiny yoghurt and wait there while she or they’re eating.

But M is persistent.

Most of the time when M asks me to go with her, I say no. I just don’t have the energy to get ready and go be around people for 20 minutes while she’s eating. She keeps asking maany many times, and my answer is pretty much always no, since I buy myself stuff I like at the store and am not hungry. M, on the other hand, doesn’t have as much money so she needs to eat at the cafeteria. Whenever i tell her to just eat without me, she says how she’s embarrassed to go there alone. After begging me for a bit, she finally gives up and stops asking, but doesn’t end up going to eat at all. But I’m starting to feel a bit, I don’t know…. Bad? Like, she’s not eating because of ME basically. I don’t know what to do.

What does the internet make of this social dilemma?

It smells a lot like co-dependence to many.

“You are not you’re roommate’s security blanket.” Woof.



Might be time to get the grown ups involved.

At the very least her own parents might need to step in here.

Gotta learn to draw the line sometime.

Bottom line, it’s better to put yourself out there and make friends that fit your activities than to try to force someone to change their habits.

It’s harder, but it’s better.

