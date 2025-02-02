Her Sister Has Made Her Life A Nightmare, So She Doesn’t Want To Invite Her To Her Wedding

Families are complicated, right?

Well, that’s the understatement of the century!

And the woman who wrote this story on Reddit doesn’t want her sister at her wedding for pretty obvious reasons.

Is she taking things too far?

Check out her story and see what you think.

AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding? “I (30F) am getting married in March. My partner and I have been together for 3 years now. He has seen me through the passing of all of my family members except for my father, sister, and brother in the past few years.

And then, there’s her sister…

My sister made my life a nightmare when every single family member passed by demanding money. She thought it was unfair I get ANY portion of my mothers estate because “my mom favored me” and she deserved compensation. She thinks she deserves more of my grandpas estate because she saw him more etc. I’m tired.

She’s done with it.

I honestly don’t view her as family anymore because she has never treated me with kindness and has only ever expected handouts. I know not inviting her will destroy any family dynamic we have left. But I don’t want her there. Should I invite her to keep peace or only invite my dad?”

Check out what folks said on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

Another person spoke up.

This reader offered some advice.

And this Reddit user had a lot to say.

Her wedding, her rules!

But she does need to consider the consequences.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.