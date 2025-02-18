Her Sister-In-Law Invited Her To A Baby Shower At The Last Minute And Told Her There Will Be A Color Theme, But She’s Not Sure If She Wants To Go Since She Doesn’t Own Anything That Color

Invitations are often sent out at least 2 weeks before an event.

This woman got a last-minute baby shower invite from her sister-in-law, and there is a color theme.

She’s not sure if she should go since she doesn’t have anything to wear that fits the color theme.

What do you think? Read the full story below.

WIBTA for not showing up to my sister-in-laws baby shower My (24F) brother’s wife (27F) is having her baby shower tomorrow. This is most likely planned by her brother’s wives. She called to invite me today, She also told me that everyone’s wearing a color theme outfit.

This woman is concerned about the color theme of the party.

Mind you, there’s less than 24 hours to the event. I don’t mind the late invite. But I do mind the color theme. And because I don’t have the right color, there is no time to shop.

So, she’s thinking about not attending.

WIBTA if I just didn’t show up to the event? And am I in the wrong for feeling upset at how late she’s telling me?

It does seem rude to be invited so close to the time of the party and to also be expected to have a specific outfit ready to go.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

If she doesn’t want you to go, then maybe you should… just to annoy her.

