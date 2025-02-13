Her Sister Insisted On Throwing An Item In The Trash Instead Of Recycling It, And It Led To Name Calling And The Sister Storming Out

The great thing about living in your own place is that you get to come up with the house rules.

But what would you do if a family member visited your home and outright refused to follow a simple rule, even going so far as to undo your efforts? Would you ignore them to avoid an argument? Or would you let them know that the rule stands?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact predicament with her sister. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for telling my family to respect that I recycle in my own home? It’s a community rule and one I respect. My sister was over visiting, and it was the day that trash and recycling were put out for the next day’s pick up. We have weekly trash and biweekly recycling pick-up. As I was gathering the recycling, my sister yanked it out of my hands and threw it in the trash, saying, “You don’t have to recycle!”

The sister got so mad that she left.

I told her we recycle in this house and it’s your prerogative to recycle or not in your own home, but it’s a community regulation. She called me stupid and stormed out in a huff. AITA?

Wow! The sister must’ve forgotten she was at someone else’s house.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about the issue.

As this person points out, if she wants to recycle, there should be nothing stopping her.

Here’s someone who wouldn’t let their sister in with that attitude.

Excellent point.

Hopefully, this isn’t true.

The sister needs to back off.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.