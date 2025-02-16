Her Stepmom Wanted To Take An Overseas Trip Together, But Mom Doesn’t Think It’s The Best Idea

Family is a blessing, but things sure can get complicated fast.

AITA for not letting my daughter travel out of country with only her stepmom? I (44F) have been divorced from my ex husband (41M) for the last 13 years. We have 2 kids, 15M, and 13F, together. He is remarried to 33F and has 2 additional boys with her. They are 11 and 10. They have been legally separated for the last 2 years and live in different states. She has continued to be in our kids lives and we all have agreed to keep the sibling bond strong among all 4 kids.

Last year she started taking the kids on separate trips but 2 at a time to celebrate their birthdays. One of her boys and my daughter went to Las Vegas (out of state for all of us) with her for their birthdays. And she took my son and her other son on a white water rafting trip for their birthdays. Again out of state for her and her son.

A couple of days ago out of the blue my daughter was on FaceTime with stepmom and my daughter asked to go on a overseas trip with just her step mom for 4 days over spring break. I asked if we could make a girls trip, so I could also go, and my daughter said no. I suggested something in county just the 2 of them and stepmom is refusing that idea. My ex asked if he could go and my daughter said no. She just wants to spend time with stepmom alone.

She claims to be a last minute planner and does not currently have a booked or planned out itinerary. And when I told stepmom I wasn’t comfortable with my daughter going alone with her she lost her mind. She is claiming I am robbing her of this amazing experience out of jealously. I feel as if she is buying her affection and overstepping every parenting boundary there is under the sun. And completely disregarding my parenting decisions and disrespecting me as mom.

Ex supports daughter traveling with her alone and has basically washed his hands of the argument. She is ready to bring this to a court to force my hand. I hate this. I am not ok with my 13 year old dictating travel plans with out my input or consent. Everything in me says this is not a good idea. I don’t trust stepmom, and I don’t trust air travel right now and with the state of the world I don’t think traveling without bio parent is a good idea.

