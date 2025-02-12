His Brother Was Being Rude To Him, So For Christmas This Man Got His Nephew A Toy Train Horn As A Gift

Annoying family members can be too much to deal with.

This woman and her boyfriend decided not to let them bother them.

Instead, they decided to get back at them on Christmas by giving their nephew a truly annoying gift he’d love.

Check out the full story below.

X-Mas gift for nephew My boyfriend’s family will typically razz him up on holidays. We have a rule with each other not to give them a reaction. Just blank face stares and “what was that you just said?” To make them repeat their back-handed comments again. Basically, we do not let them bother us.

Her boyfriend gave his nephew a train horn to get back at them.

This year, I was with my own family for Christmas. Well, his brother really did a number on him psychologically in my absense. The real jokes on them though, because my BF got his nephew a train horn, and they installed it on Christmas Day.

He got a text saying the kid hadn’t stopped playing with it.

The kid loved it so much. He likely also annoyed the neighbors. My BF got a text before dark about how the kid hadn’t stopped honking it yet. Maybe next year, they’ll think twice.

I love that the kid loved the gift. Sometimes the best gifts for kids are true revenge for everyone else.

A loud and annoying toy is always a foolproof form of revenge.

