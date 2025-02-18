His Brother’s Son Kept Destroying His Apartment, So When He Finally Banned Him, His Whole Family Called Him A Villain

Not every kid is well-behaved, but at some point, it stops being cute.

What would you do if a family member constantly brought their child into your home, let them climb on furniture, grab everything in sight, and even damage your belongings without ever stepping in to stop them?

Would you let it go because it’s your nephew? Or would you set boundaries and refuse to let him come back over?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this exact situation with his brother and young nephew. Here’s what’s been going on.

I told my brother he can’t bring his hyperactive son to my house anymore, and now my whole family thinks I’m the villain. Am I wrong? I’m a 28-year-old guy who lives alone and really values my personal space. I have a cozy apartment, expensive electronics, and a minimalist setup. My brother (35M) often comes over with his 6-year-old son, who, to put it mildly, is a force of destruction. He climbs on the furniture, grabs everything in sight, and once even spilled juice on my laptop.

Here’s where the kid really crossed the line.

I’ve asked my brother multiple times to keep an eye on his kid, but he just laughs it off and says, “Come on, he’s just a kid!” The last straw was when my nephew almost knocked over my TV. I told my brother that from now on, he can’t bring him over anymore. My brother got offended and accused me of hating kids. Now, my whole family is giving me grief, and my mom says I need to be “more patient.” AITA?

Yikes! It sounds like the child needs to learn some boundaries.

Let’s see what advice the people over at Reddit have to offer him.

