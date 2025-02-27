His Father Wants Him To Pay For A Plumber’s Visit To The Apartment He Owns, But This Guy Won’t Fork Over The Cash

I’m not a family psychologist or anything, but my “professional” opinion about this story is that this guy and his dad need to work together to figure out this mess.

AITA for refusing to pay a plumber that my father sent to my apartment? “I (23M) currently live in an apartment that is in my father’s name but was supposed to be our (me and my brother’s) inheritance. So, the idea is to sell the apartment and split the money between me and my brother, as my father once intended. Currently, he is showing more and more signs of second guessing the decision to leave the money to us, instead claiming that he also should have a third split of the money, while also dictating the “rules” on what we will do with our share. So, now that you have some context on the current situation, let me explain what happened this week.

I got a notice from the neighbor below that there was water dripping from my apartment to theirs. Since for me it was a rough month and I currently have almost no money left, I talked to them and explained that I couldn’t afford a plumber right now. But I was sure the issue was my washing tank or my laundry machine, based on where the dripping was happening. They agreed to wait while I promised to not use any of those things in this period. So, here comes my father, that already knows about the issue because the neighbor also contacted him (they know I’m his son). but I explained the situation and said that I would wait a little bit until I got the money, but he offered to pay for the plumber since it is a problem with the apartment itself, I agreed. Fast forward to today, the plumber showed up in the middle of my work time as I work from home. He explained that was here for the dripping problem so I let him in knowing my father probably sent him but forgot to warn me.

After he is done, he exits the apartment and then I get bombarded with messages from my father claiming that he will not pay for the plumber since the issue was caused by, in his words, irresponsibility (the problem was the washing tank was clogged). He said that I should know that the washing tank should only be used with water and only water. I let him know that HE was the one that sent the plumber and offered to pay the bill even when I was willing to pay if he would just wait a bit.

So, here’s where I might be the *******. I refused to pay and said that he was not a man of his word if he said he would pay and now isn’t. I even said for him to try to not lie the next time, and this got him angry, so angry he swore at me and called me a son of a ***** and told me to go **** myself. Now, he and my brother are saying that I overreacted and could have chosen different words to not offend him this much. AITA?”

