His Friends Asked To Stay With Him While Traveling Abroad, But The Houseguests Quickly Became A Living Nightmare

If you’re the one person in the friend group with a truck, expect a lot of requests for help with a move.

If you’re the one person in the friend group with a car, expect a lot of requests for rides.

And if you’re Reddit user @Kaprilicious994, well, then you end up in this pickle, wondering if you’re being unreasonable.

Check it out.

AITA for kicking out my guests for being entitled and expecting me to chauffeur them around So I live in the UAE and two friends of mine from Europe that I’ve known since high school asked me if they can come over for a week to go sightseeing Dubai and Abu Dhabi. I’ve said sure, I got a spare room, you can stay there and I’ll take extra days off to take you to Dubai and do tourist stuff

Sounds like a fun adventure! What could go wrong?

Ever since they’ve got here they have :

Oh no, I feel a list coming on.

*Complained about cats – they know and very aware of it that I rescue cats and I have 6 of them. They keep complaining about cat hair and “we can’t sit in the living room because of them” so they just keep hiding in the guest room.

That’s nothing, I know a city couple with 101 Dalmatians.

*Asking me to drive them around the city after my work (and I work a lot) so they can take photos and I can wait for them

Yeah but see, Uber drivers charge so much for selfie time.

*Going through my wife’s makeup and stuff – she keeps this in the guest room on a makeup table (keep in mind guest room is like 25sqm so there is plenty of space everywhere) and using her stuff without asking – Dyson stuff and few other things

What are they, playing dress up?

*They were strictly informed not to open the windows in their room if the cats are inside. They keep opening the windows and not caring if the cats go in and out

Do you want seven cats? Because this is how you get seven cats.

*First night I told them the air mattress is maybe leaking air so they need to let me know in the morning so I can buy another one – complained in the morning that air mattress is [crap] and they couldn’t sleep on it at all – immediately ordered one and they kept nagging if I ordered

Those things have the life expectancy of a gnat.

*Me coming back from work at 11:30pm after long day on meetings and whatnot – they coming out of room and asking what’s for dinner

Maybe some humble pie?

And much much more. I’ve told them that they are taking advantage of me trying to be a helpful guy but there is a limit of their whining and told them to get out and find a hotel.

Well this sounds pretty awful.

Let’s see what the commenters thought.

The general consensus was, yanno, shoot them out of a canon.

Put ’em on a slow boat to nowhere:



I mean, don’t make promises you can’t keep:



Put also, put ’em in a rocket and aim it at the sun:

Remember, if a person is gracious enough to let you stay with them, be grateful.

Doubly so for cats.

