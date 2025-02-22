His Friends Wanted To Have Their Wedding At His House, But They Also Wanted To Choose Who He Could Bring As A Date

Weddings are a paradox, because they’re often simultaneously the happiest and most stressful day of your life.

This man’s friend wanted a big favor in using his property, but didn’t want him to be able to bring a date.

AITA for not letting my friends use my backyard for their wedding because they do not want me to bring a “plus one?” Here is the situation. Last summer, I bought my grandparents’ house. This house was the hangout spot for my friends and I throughout our childhood. This includes my friend “Dave.” The house has a sizable amount of land, which includes a lake and a gazebo.

I was supposed to buy the house with my now ex-girlfriend (“Leslie”). But, going through the process of getting approved to buy, I found out that she has massive amounts of credit card and personal debt that she hide from me throughout our four years together. I decided to breakup as a result. That was about six months ago. I met Leslie because Dave’s long-term girlfriend (“Kim”) is Leslie’s cousin.

Dave and Kim are engaged and set to get married in April. When I was buying the house, they asked if they could have the ceremony at the gazebo, which I agreed to do. In December, I started dating again. Leslie has not taken this well at all. She thinks we are going to get back together and has tried multiple times to make that happen. I have told her in no uncertain terms that isn’t happening.

Dave and Kim have asked me to not bring a plus-one to the wedding for “Leslie’s sake.” I have told them that this request is ridiculous. This wedding is happening at my house, using my land, and I am not allowed to bring a date because of a crazy ex? If that is the case, then they need to find a new venue for the wedding.

They are [mad] about this given the short time frame of when the wedding is supposed to happen. So, we are at an impasse. AITA?

