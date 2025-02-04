His Parents Are Moving To Florida, So They Asked Him And His Girlfriend To Move Into Their House Until His Sister Graduates From College. He Refuses And Argues That She’s Old Enough To Take Care Of Herself.

Would you agree to “babysit” your adult sister just because she’s all alone at home?

This man‘s parents were relocating to another state, leaving their daughter alone at home, so they asked him if he and his girlfriend could move in with her so she wouldn’t be alone.

He doesn’t want to because of several reasons.

Read the story below and find out what his reasons are.

AITA for not moving home? I (28M) have been living downtown for the past year with my girlfriend. My parents recently just accepted a new job in Florida. This will require them to move down to Florida.

His parents asked him and his girlfriend a favor.

However, my sister currrently lives with them. Knowing that my parents will be moving to Florida, my mom asked my girlfriend and I a favor. She asked if we can move into their current house and stay with my sister (23F) until she graduates college next January.

But this man doesn’t want to live with his sister.

I have a good relationship with my sister. However, she is very loud, messy, and has a tendency to be rude. On top of that, she has a dog that she just doesn’t take care of. I feel like this will just cause my girlfriend and me a lot of added stress. Am I the jerk for declining to move home?

That’s a tough decision. Let’s read the reactions of other people to this story on Reddit.

Just say no, says this person.

This person thinks the sister is old enough.

This user shares their opinion.

Here’s another personal assumption.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Just say no and move on!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.