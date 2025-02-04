His Roommates Weren’t Chipping In To Pay The WiFi Bill, So He Changed The Password And Locked Them Out

You gotta pay to play, baby!

That goes for a lot of things in life, and one of them is WiFi when you’re living with other people.

If you’re not gonna chip in to help pay for it, expect to be left on the outside.

That’s what this guy did and he wants to know if he took things too far.

Check out what he had to say!

AITA for not sharing the WiFi? “I (20 Male) am in college studying diesel mechanics. I am currently in a shared housing program where I have to share an apartment with 3 other guys. Not the most ideal but it is what it is.

There’s a problem.

I get along well with two of them however one of them “Sheldon” isn’t my biggest fan. When we all first moved in together we set up a WiFi plan with Xfinity. We all made a deal that we would each contribute 20 bucks per month to pay for it. Come the first payday I paid it with my card and asked the others for the 20 bucks. Only one of my roommates gave me the money while the other two said they couldn’t pay for it.

Sorry, fellas!

So eventually the WiFi got shut off because I couldn’t continue to pay so much for internet when I work part time at a tire shop and going to school full time. But eventually I needed internet again to do homework when I couldn’t do it at school and I also just wanted to play games online in my free time. So I started a lower priced plan and gave the roommate who actually paid me the password and changed the name so my other two roommates wouldn’t use the internet I paid for.

The cat’s out of the bag!

But now they found out that we have had internet for the past 4 months. One of them doesn’t care too much but the other “Sheldon” just can’t stand me and left me a note about it and I’m starting to wonder if I was in the wrong here. AITA?”

Let’s see how readers reacted to this story.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader spoke up.

And this individual weighed in.

He had enough of their shenanigans!

Who could blame him?

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.