His Sister Treated Him Like Garbage, So He Made Sure Her Internet Crawled At A Snail’s Pace

Call your brother names & be rude? Enjoy the slow internet, sister. A couple of months ago, my partner and I had to move in with his mum due to our roommate breaking the lease and us being too poor to move into a new place.

His younger sister, 15 years old, is the nastiest piece of work I’ve ever met.

His sister appears to be triggered by his very existence.

She’s constantly talking trash, addresses her older brother as horrible names, shows no consideration for anyone but herself, and regularly screams and screeches at my partner over nothing.

Like, literally nothing. He’ll walk into the kitchen, but if his sister is in a bad mood, she’ll SCREAM at him to get the heck out.

Of course, as is often the case, the parents don’t do anything to intervene.

My mother-in-law doesn’t want to put any effort into punishing her daughter, so she’ll join in on yelling at my partner to leave the room. Because that’s easier for her than dealing with whatever the issue is.

He can’t understand why his sister is treating him this way.

My partner has been super confused as to why this behavior has been happening, as he hasn’t done anything to his sister to deserve these kinds of reactions. He’s been going out of his way to ensure they aren’t in the same room together so he doesn’t get screamed at. He started to get tired of her nonsense, so in comes the petty revenge.

So finally, he decides to start fighting back in his own unique way.

My partner was the one who set up the internet in this house, and he’s able to see all the devices that are connected to the router, etc. So he used this power to limit his sister’s iPhone and laptop bandwidth to 2 Mbps.

This gives him quite the leverage over his sister’s rotten attitude.

He’s the only one who can fix internet problems and said if his sister is able to ask nicely, then he’ll change it back for her. Otherwise, he’ll just pretend nothing is wrong with the internet and let her suffer for a few more days or weeks.

If she wants her internet back, she’ll have to learn to control her attitude.

