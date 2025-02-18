His Sister Turned Off His Xbox In The Middle Of The Game Because She Was Lagging In Hers, So He Did The Exact Same Thing To Her

Siblings can cause a riot inside the house.

This boy is complaining about his sister getting upset and blaming him when her video game lags.

She even turned off his Xbox while he was in the middle of a game.

As payback, he decided to do the same thing to her.

Read the full story below.

I like to turn off my sisters PS4 mid game because she did it to me My sister is mental. She gets angry over little things. And if she lags in a game, she gets really annoyed with my and my brothers.

This boy was playing his video game, and his team was losing.

One day, I was playing a ranked game of rainbow six siege and it’s 1v4. My team was losing, so I needed to win so we would tie. But my sister was playing fortnite and she was lagging. She died and got angry.

His sister marched into his room and turned off his Xbox.

She came into my room and turned my Xbox off. She was screaming, “Stop playing your Xbox. I’m lagging!” She ran back to her room. I’m just shocked and annoyed.

So he decided to do the same thing to his sister.

Here’s the petty revenge. I would wait until she’s in finally circle or any time she is in a battle. And then, I would walk in to turn off her PS4. And in a really childish voice, I said, “Stop playing, I’m lagging!”

Now, she told their mom that he did it for no reason.

I would walk off. And she would just scream and lie to our mum saying I’m being annoying and turning her PS4 off for no reason.

Sounds like they need to stop playing games at the same time, or this retaliation is sure to continue.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user shares another petty idea.

Here’s more advice from this person.

This person shares their own petty revenge.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, here’s another valid point from this user.

The golden rule still stands.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.