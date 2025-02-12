His Son And His Friend Ganged Up On Him In A Video Game They Were Playing, So This Dad Came Up With The Cutest Little Revenge Idea

A father and his child playing video games is one of the best bonding moments.

This dad shared that he was playing a video game with his son and his son’s friend.

They ganged up on him instead of attacking each other, so he got revenge when it was time for lunch.

Read the story below to find out what he did.

Video game revenge My son and his friend (both 9M) were playing Super Smash Brother Ultimate. They’re playing with me in a free-for-all match, and they decided to gang up on me and not attack each other. The punks!

This dad made them a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for lunch.

After the match, it was lunch time. So, here goes my revenge. I made them both peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. When I grabbed 4 slices of bread, I swapped them around.

His cruel revenge was to give them each a pair of bread loaves that weren’t the same size.

Each sandwich was made from two pieces of bread that were not adjacent in the loaf. The edges of the sandwiches do not line up, as well. Hahaha! Please do not call child services about my cruel revenge.

When you need to punish the kids but you still have to feed them.

