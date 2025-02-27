His Wife Asked Him To Go To Another Store After He Did All The Grocery Shopping, But He Put His Foot Down And Refused To Go

Good grief, people!

AITA for not buying dog food? “For years, my wife and I have had a system for grocery shopping in our home. Throughout the week, we’ll compile a list, and then I usually get the groceries on the weekend. Not only does it keep us from making several grocery trips throughout the week, but it helps us stay within our budget.

Today I hit up three stores: Sam’s Club, Walmart, and Aldi. I came home and unpacked everything myself. Towards the end of the day, my wife hits me with, “We’re out of dog food.” She asks me to run out and grab some. Thoroughly exhausted, I tell her that I can get some tomorrow. She says that we need some now, but she doesn’t want to go out either. I suggest borrowing some from our neighbors, but she doesn’t like their type of food.

Again, I told her that I really don’t want to go out to the store, seeing as I spent almost 3 hours today shopping. She flips out and stomps off, asking aloud why it’s such a big deal for me to go out and get one thing. It’s looking like I’m sleeping alone tonight. For the record, I do 99% of our grocery shopping because going to all of those stores stresses her out. I personally think that the LEAST she can do is go to ONE store and buy ONE item. AITA?”

