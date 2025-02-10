HomeGoods Shopper Bought A Giant Scrub Daddy Sponge For $1,000 And Got An Unexpected Refund From A Store Manager. – ‘Is the store not supposed to have sold him?’

The giant Scrub Daddy saga continues!

A man named John previously paid a cool $1,000 to buy a huge sponge (for some reason) and he went viral because of it.

But that wasn’t the end of the story, folks!

John posted a couple of updates to share with viewers what happened after he spent that hard-earned money for that unique collector’s item.

John said a manager from the HomeGoods store called him and said that he “grossly overpaid” for the sponge.

John seemed worried in his video as he headed to the store to see what was going on.

He said, “I’m thinking, is the store not supposed to have sold him? And they’re gonna take him back? He was just a PR or display? So now I’m like sweating.”

John posted another follow-up video and showed viewers what happened when he went back into the store with his beloved giant Sponge Daddy.

All we can say is that he got some seriously GREAT news.

The corporate folks at HomeGoods decided John paid way too much for the giant sponge and they gave him a major refund.

What an amazing story of redemption!

