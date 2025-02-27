Horrible Grandma Loves Her Grandson More Than Her Granddaughters, So Her Daughter-In-Law Wants To Do Something To Stop The Favoritism

It is never fair to have biases and favorites when it comes to children.

This woman knows that first hand because her mother-in-law treats her son better than her daughters. It has always been this way, and she is ready for the favoritism to stop.

AITA. MIL constantly shows favoritism for my son and I’m tired of it. My MIL constantly shows favoritism for our son, he is our oldest. We have two other daughters.

The bias has always been there…

She’s always had the strangest relationship with him (she has two other grandsons) but she always says stuff like “I just feel so close to him”, “he is just the sweetest, I feel a special connection to him”. We moved away from her when he was about 2.5 yrs old and we added our 2 daughters into our family afterwards, therefore she didn’t get to really be around them as much as she was with my son. We have visited them, she has visited, so she has gotten to form some kind of relationship with them but still, she shows a lot of favoritism with my son.

This really bothers me because I grew up in a similar situation where my brother was the favorite when it came to my mom’s family showing their favoritism for him.

Today, my MIL sent us a screenshot of what she sent the kids for Christmas.

She got each of my daughters two gifts, and my son 4, and then sent a message saying she might buy him more gifts because she feels like she didn’t get him enough. Now, I greatly appreciate her even getting them anything, but I’m bothered by again, her clearly showing favoritism here.

So, would I be TA for saying something?

Why would the mother-in-law deliberately do that to her granddaughters?

