Hotel Patron Knew Check Out Time Was Supposed To Be 11am, But The Maid Banged On His Door And Woke Him Up At 7am Claiming She Needed Him Out So She Could Clean The Room

Nice customer service goes a long way. That includes customer service from employees that really shouldn’t even bother you, like the maid at a hotel.

Read how one Redditor’s hotel stay was far from four stars due to a rude awakening and an inconsiderate maid.

Cart go bye bye Once, at a hotel, I put the Do Not Disturb sign on my door before going to bed. At 7AM there was a loud knocking from the maid wanting to clean my room.

I told her it was too early, but she told me I was checking out that day, and the hotel was completely booked for the next two nights due to some sort of local event. I told her I wasn’t ready to check out, and intended to sleep for another couple of hours. The sign on the back of the door (and I pointed it out to her) said “Check out time 11AM”.

More knocking around 8AM, waking me up. Same maid, telling me to hurry up since she needed to clean the room. I told her, with a degree of annoyance, that I was not checking out for another couple of hours.

The next time she knocked, a few minutes later, I didn’t answer. Loud banging, and then she unlocked the door, but the chain on the inside kept the door from opening, and it let her know the room was still occupied.

I immediately called the front desk and was told that checkout for that day had been changed to 9AM, and that I had been informed of that when I checked in. That was not true and I said so. Their reply was that if I were not out by 9AM, I would be billed for an extra night. I called their bluff, saying that if that were the case I’d simply stay the extra night, since they were charging me for it.

We came to an agreement that they would give me an “extra” hour, and I would check out by 10AM.

I would’ve been out earlier, but the maid started banging on the door at 9AM, telling me to get out. She actually told me to get out. She was waiting at my door when I walked out at exactly 10AM, and she immediately rushed inside.

I wheeled her cart outside my door to the elevator, rode down to the parking garage, and pushed the cart about ten feet away from the elevator against a wall. Then, I went up and checked out. And yes, I know the maid was doing her job. But 7AM is very early, and after telling her I wasn’t ready, she came back twice and woke me up. She was very rude when she could’ve asked me nicely or explained that earlier check out time for that day.

This maid’s behavior was out of line.

