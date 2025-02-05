‘I just had to pay $1000 for flights to rebook.’ – Spirit Airlines Passenger Said She Was Kicked Off A Flight Because Of What She Was Wearing

Are the airlines a bit out of control?

Well, by the looks of this video, I’d say the answer is YES.

A young woman named Tara posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about why she and some of her friends got the boot from a Spirit Airlines flight.

Tara said, “So, we literally just got kicked off for crop tops. This is discrimination. We literally got kicked off, and the woman in front of us, for wearing crop tops. Since when is this, like, disturbing anyone?”

She continued, “I just had to pay $1000 for flights to rebook with another airline because Spirit refused to rebook or refund us, just because we were wearing crop tops and one flight attendant, one single male flight attendant, had a problem.”

Tara added, “Nobody else said anything. Nobody at the check-in, nobody on the plane, until we sat down and one male flight attendant told us that he had a problem with what we were wearing.”

She continued, “The supervisor even stated she did not have a problem with what we were wearing, but since he did, we would have to cover up. It is 2024 and women are still being discriminated against.”

She then said, “There were men on the flight, even, saying, ‘What the heck? I’ve seen shirtless men on Spirit Airlines.’ Everybody was defending us and had our backs, but still we got kicked off, no refunds, nothing. Do better, Spirit. What the heck?”

Hmmm…

Check out the video.

This is ridiculous!

