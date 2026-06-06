June 6, 2026 at 8:35 am

Neighbors Called the Cops on a Woman for Making Noise—But She Was Fast Asleep When the Supposed Disturbance Happened

by Heide Lazaro

police knocking on the door

Shutterstock

Neighbors should think twice before calling the police over noise complaints.

The following story involves a woman who was asleep upstairs when her neighbors accused her of banging on the ceiling.

Despite being the one constantly disturbed by their noise and behavior, she was the one questioned by the police.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Neighbors called the cops on me while I was sleeping

My neighbors called the cops on me for “banging on the ceiling.”

Funny enough, I live upstairs. I was asleep when the cop came to my door.

They bang on the ceiling at all hours of the day. They smoke endless amounts of weed.

They also use who knows what other substances.

This woman got woken up by the cops.

A cop showed up at my door at 11:45 p.m.

They woke me up. They asked if I was banging on the ceiling.

I explained no. I had been asleep since 9 p.m.

The cop told my neighbor that these types of issues were not handled by the police.

She said to take it up with the leasing office.

Now, she’s clueless about what to do with her neighbors.

They rent. I own. There is no leasing office.

What would you do in this situation? I am tired of being harassed.

For them to call the cops on me is absurd.

They said I was banging on the ceiling. They are the ones who are doing the banging.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a family living outside the HOA who refuse to remove their tree or lights despite their neighbors hating them.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person shares a similar experience.

Screenshot 2026 05 02 at 9.23.17 AM Neighbors Called the Cops on a Woman for Making Noise—But She Was Fast Asleep When the Supposed Disturbance Happened

This user shares a sound suggestion.

Screenshot 2026 05 02 at 9.23.59 AM Neighbors Called the Cops on a Woman for Making Noise—But She Was Fast Asleep When the Supposed Disturbance Happened

Here’s another piece of advice.

Screenshot 2026 05 02 at 9.24.31 AM Neighbors Called the Cops on a Woman for Making Noise—But She Was Fast Asleep When the Supposed Disturbance Happened

Meanwhile, here’s a petty revenge idea.

Screenshot 2026 05 02 at 9.25.19 AM Neighbors Called the Cops on a Woman for Making Noise—But She Was Fast Asleep When the Supposed Disturbance Happened

Finally, short and simple.

Screenshot 2026 05 02 at 9.26.03 AM Neighbors Called the Cops on a Woman for Making Noise—But She Was Fast Asleep When the Supposed Disturbance Happened

It’s impressive how some people can make noise complaints… while being the actual noise.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
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