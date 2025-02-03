Incosiderate Neighbors Frequently Threw Loud Parties Until Morning Hours, So This Man Threatened To Take Legal Action And Plotted His Petty Revenge

Throwing a party once in a while shouldn’t be a big deal, especially to the neighbors.

But doing this three to four times a week is a totally different story!

This man was fed up with his neighbors being so loud until the early morning hours.

Even complaining to the HOA didn’t help at first, so he decided to plot his own revenge.

Read the story below for more details.

My Noisy Neighbors 4 years ago, I had a house built in a new development. It was located less than half an hour outside of my hometown. At first, it was a dream come true. I was excited to be a new homeowner.

This man’s neighbor would throw loud parties until early morning.

But shortly after moving in, I started to become aware of my next-door neighbors. They would constantly be throwing parties well into the AM hours. Their lawn would be covered in trash the next day, and it would blow all around the neighborhood.

It happened three to four times a week.

At first, I thought maybe they’re just throwing some housewarming get togethers to get settled in, so I gave them some slack and let it slide. Unfortunately, this was only the beginning. 3 to 4 days out of the week, there would be excessive noise late into the night coming from that house.

He called the cops and filed complaints, but nothing is changing.

By this time, I’ve been calling the cops so much that when they pick up, they just say they’re on the way. I’ve submitted countless HOA complaints. Yet, this still keeps happening.

The neighbor was having a children’s party and were using a PA system.

On one specific occasion, they were throwing a children’s birthday party. They were using a PA system in their backyard. Now, I don’t live out in the country. In fact, we’re in the city limits and the houses are quite close to each other. Not to mention the backyards aren’t even that big. Why on Earth would these people need a PA system of all things?

The neighbor blew off the cops.

Well, the noise was absolutely unbearable, and this time, it was the entire street that called in noise complaints. The cops arrived and they were talking to the owners of the noisy house. They straight up told the cop, “I don’t care.”

He then threatened the HOA that he’d take legal action.

After this incident, I filed 1 more HOA complaint. I threatened to take legal action against their company unless they did something about this. And as if I said the magic words, they got fined and there hasn’t been a party there since. Now, on to the petty revenge.

Now, this man decided to mow his lawn on Saturday mornings, while the neighbor was sleeping.

The guy next-door is a construction worker and has a brutal weekday schedule. Weekends are his time to relax. For the past 4 years, every Saturday, I’ve been mowing my lawn at 6:00 AM, starting on his side. Sometimes, I just sit there and chill on my phone for about 10 minutes while the mower is running right outside his bedroom window. Saturday mornings are my favorite time of the week.

Sounds like well deserved revenge! Let’s check out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares a similar story.

This person reminds him to use other mowing tools.

This person has the same strategy.

Another petty idea from this person.

Finally, people do get creative when it comes to revenge ideas.

It’s sad how some people have no regard for others.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.