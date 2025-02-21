February 20, 2025 at 7:49 pm

Insurance Company Said They Didn’t Receive Her Signed Claim Form, So This Woman Made Sure They Wouldn’t Miss It Again

by Heide Lazaro

When it comes to filing insurance, many companies delay the release of checks.

This woman shares her experience with an insurance company.

When she was following up on her check, they said they never got her forms, so she made sure that they got her forms this time!

Read the story below for all the details.

Insurance company wants the form signed

I was dealing with an insurance company about a car crash.

I was waiting on a check from them, and I kept calling.

Finally, the guy responded.

The guy she was talking to said they didn’t receive her forms.

He said, “We never received your signed forms.”

So I said, “I faxed them on X date.”

He said, “Nope, sorry, no faxes from you.

And I said. “Ok, fine. I’ll fax it five times this time.”

And he laughed at me in a condescending way.

So, this woman faxed it to him five times.

So I did what I said I would do.

And every single time I faxed it, I made sure to write an extra page in there saying just making sure you got it or something to that effect.

And I did, in fact, faxed it five times.

And she finally got the response she was waiting for.

About two hours later, I received an email.

“Just letting you know that your check would be sent out the following business day.”

Finally!

Haha! That’s funny. Let’s read the reactions of other people to this story.

This user shares a genius idea.

LOL! This person is so creative with words.

This person shares what they would do.

Well played, says this person.

Finally, this person admits they did the same thing.

When in doubt, send it five times!

