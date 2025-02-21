Insurance Company Said They Didn’t Receive Her Signed Claim Form, So This Woman Made Sure They Wouldn’t Miss It Again

When it comes to filing insurance, many companies delay the release of checks.

Insurance company wants the form signed I was dealing with an insurance company about a car crash. I was waiting on a check from them, and I kept calling. Finally, the guy responded.

The guy she was talking to said they didn’t receive her forms.

He said, “We never received your signed forms.” So I said, “I faxed them on X date.” He said, “Nope, sorry, no faxes from you. And I said. “Ok, fine. I’ll fax it five times this time.” And he laughed at me in a condescending way.

So, this woman faxed it to him five times.

So I did what I said I would do. And every single time I faxed it, I made sure to write an extra page in there saying just making sure you got it or something to that effect. And I did, in fact, faxed it five times.

And she finally got the response she was waiting for.

About two hours later, I received an email. “Just letting you know that your check would be sent out the following business day.” Finally!

When in doubt, send it five times!

