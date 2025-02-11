Neighbor Builds A Kids Play Fort So Close To The Fence That His Kids Can See Into This Homeowner’s Yard, So The Homeowner Builds His Own Structure And Lets The Police Decide Who Needs To Take Theirs Down

The saying goes that you can’t choose your family.

However, I’d like to add to that.

You know what else you can’t choose?

Your neighbors.

In today’s story, one neighbor seems defensive and jealous of his other neighbor, so he tries to one up him with a play structure for his kids.

The other neighbor is furious and finds an even better way to get revenge that it so epic his neighbor calls the police.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

I can build a better/bigger one So a friend of mine, got married, bought a house, and then had a couple of kids. As he made his way through life, he got padding pools, a trampoline, bikes the usual things that you get with a young family. Thing was that he works in a hospital, and a lot of the time, the older people who had the kids years ago would be getting rid of stuff (most of it in really good condition) and they would ask if anyone wanted it. Free to a good home kind of thing.

His neighbor didn’t want “charity.”

So basically he had loads of really cool stuff for his kids. Neighbors wife noticed, and would nag her husband about it. My friend offered him some of the things, but he said that he wasn’t a charity case and that he could look after his own family. Mate thinks he touched a nerve so left it there.

Sounds like the neighbor was tying to one up him.

A while later my friend got a swing set with a slide, so the neighbor got one too only his was bigger and had a shed on top. It is right up to the hedge, so that when the neighbors kids hang out, they are able to see in my friends back garden and some of the house. So here comes the petty revenge. Mate comes to work and he is annoyed, he knows that if he just asked the neighbor to move the shed/swing set he would get laughed at. So he came up with a better solution.

His neighbor won’t like this!

He would build a pergola, a heavy duty one with a solid roof, and he needed some help. So most of the estate workers, a few doctors and a couple of nurses went over to his house to help. By the time we had finished, there was a really cool treehouse style kids play area with railing all the way around a little dining area and a beautiful decorated shed all located on top of the pergola, looking into the neighbors garden and blocking the neighbors kids view of his garden. He knew that this would really p his neighbor off so he made sure that everything could be removed (takes him about 3 minutes to put up there and about the same to take down)

Her friend was ready.

Couple of days later it’s a nice day, he’s in the garden, his kids are in the garden all is good. Then the neighbors kids appear on their shed, so my mate erects the pergola roof, play house his kids play, neighbors kids get very angry, and go and fetch their dad. Neighbor completely loses it, calling my mate all the names under the sun, threatening him with violence. All the time my mate is recording him.

The neighbor called the police.

Ends up with the neighbor saying that he’s going to phone the police and storms off. About an hour later the police turn up, talk to the neighbors, then they come round to my mates house. He shows them it’s not a permanent structure, and takes it down, but all the while the neighbors kids are on top of their shed laughing and pointing at my friend, thinking he’s getting in trouble.

The friend tells the police his side of the story.

My mate says that the only reason he built it, is that he doesn’t want to have to deal with that every time he is in the garden. Also shows the police the view from his house and the rooms, the neighbors kids can see into. (All the time this is happening the neighbors kids are waving at him and making rude gestures) Mate then shows the police the video.

The police knew what to do.

Police have seen and heard enough. They go back next door and tell the neighbor he has to take the shed slide thing down, and that if he doesn’t he will get done for breach of the peace as there is video evidence. Mate’s kids still use the pergola tree house but know not to engage with the neighbors.

That is awesome!

In the end, the police got revenge for him, and you can’t argue with that!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

In the end, it’s the friend’s kids who really won.

Play structures for everyone!

