Kroger Shopper Said That People Shouldn’t Waste Money On Alkaline Water. Instead, You Should Make It At Home.

I’m all for DIY (do it yourself) stuff, but I’ve never heard this one before!

A TikTokker named Korey posted a video and he had some interesting advice to share when it comes to how people consume their water.

Korey said, “For those of you who are going to drink alkaline water, please don’t spend four dollars.”

The TikTokker showed viewers that the Kroger-brand alkaline water cost $4.19.

He continued, “You can just add a teaspoon of baking soda to a gallon of water and it will be alkaline. You’re welcome.”

Sometimes it’s best to just do it yourself.

