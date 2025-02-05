February 5, 2025 at 10:47 am

Kroger Shopper Said That People Shouldn’t Waste Money On Alkaline Water. Instead, You Should Make It At Home.

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@koreythatcher0

I’m all for DIY (do it yourself) stuff, but I’ve never heard this one before!

A TikTokker named Korey posted a video and he had some interesting advice to share when it comes to how people consume their water.

Source: TikTok/@koreythatcher0

Korey said, “For those of you who are going to drink alkaline water, please don’t spend four dollars.”

The TikTokker showed viewers that the Kroger-brand alkaline water cost $4.19.

Source: TikTok/@koreythatcher0

He continued, “You can just add a teaspoon of baking soda to a gallon of water and it will be alkaline. You’re welcome.”

Source: TikTok/@koreythatcher0

Take a look at the video.

@koreythatcher0

♬ original sound – Korey Thatcher

Here’s how viewers reacted.

One individual shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@koreythatcher0

This viewer spoke up.

Source: TikTok/@koreythatcher0

And one viewer asked a question.

Source: TikTok/@koreythatcher0

Sometimes it’s best to just do it yourself.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter