Mac And Cheese Lover Urges Home Cooks To Use This Hack To ‘Shred Your Cheese In 30 Seconds, Y’all’

Cheese is life for a lot of people. It’s a huge part of their diet, whether they’re watching TV alone or having a party.

Unfortunately, this TikToker didn’t see this cheese grating hack until “the day after my arm almost fell off.”

@liana_davis__’s 8-second video has gone viral probably not just for the helpfulness of her demonstration, but for the humor behind it.

It starts with a shot of the blender with a block of cheddar and a block of mozzarella in it.

Then the person turns the blender on and it turns the cheese into shredded goodness.

She calls this a “Mac and cheese” hack in the overlay at the beginning and also says “Shred your cheese in 30 seconds, y’all.”

It’s obvious from the final shot of her irritated face that she is kicking herself inside.

The top overlay text says “On This Day – November 23, 2024,” so it’s clear that this event is momentous enough that she will remember it.

Her wrist and hand will remind her of it, too, the next time she grates cheese by hand.

Watch the full clip.

Here is what folks are saying.

Yes, but if you have a weak grip or hand problem, grating is hard, if not impossible.

I don’t care if my taco is clumpy.

It’s probably a sign you watch too much gore on TV.

Would you peel it off your hands like glue?

A food processor would do this better than a blender, I bet!

Who wants nachos?!

