Man Got A Rare 2008 Lego Star Wars Set As A Gift From A Friend, But His Friend Was Disappointed That He Opened The Set

Giving and receiving gifts isn’t always a straightforward process.

This man got an expensive collector’s item as a gift from his friend.

So he opened it and used it, but that’s not what his friend was expecting him to do.

Now, he’s wondering if he messed up.

Read more about it in the story below.

AITA for opening and using a 2008 Lego Star Wars set I got for my birthday that cost my friend a couple hundred dollars? I had my birthday about a month ago. I was flabbergasted seeing the Lego Star Wars 2008 Republic Gunship, fully boxed. My friend didn’t even mention an exact amount. Just that he spent a lot to get one.

This man was shocked, since he was a huge Star Wars fan.

I’ve always been a Star Wars fan. And when he saw someone selling that, he knew it was worth it. Especially since while he’s not rich, he’s a little better off than I am, monetarily.

He was grateful for such an expensive gift from his friend.

I really didn’t care about actually getting anything, or at least not something that expensive. I’ve never gotten a gift that expensive before, so I really thanked him and hugged him. I usually don’t, out of awkwardness, but I really appreciated it.

His friend saw that he took the gift out of its packaging, and was disappointed.

Anyway, a couple days ago when he visited, he saw it was now sitting on my shelf. It was with all the mini-figures next to it. He seemed kinda shocked, almost disappointed. He said stuff like that loses its value if it’s unboxed, and you’re not supposed to open rare things.

He finds value in actually using things, not just looking at them.

I find value in actually using things. I know that thing is over 15 years old now, but I’ve never understood that mentality since I could just look at boxes in stores or on the computer. They aren’t worth anything to me, if I can’t actually use it. So, I open and use everything I get, no matter the price.

He is torn whether he did the right thing.

I guess I just don’t have that collector mentality or whatever. But who is the jerk here? I know I got it as a gift for my birthday. But he also spent a lot apparently, and judging by his reaction I felt bad.

It was a gift, so he gets to decide how he wants to use it.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

A Lego fan expresses their thoughts.

This user shares their opinion.

This person thinks Legos are supposed to be played for fun.

It was a gift, says this user.

Finally, here’s a short but straightforward remark.

Gifts are meant to be enjoyed by the receiver in any way they choose.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.