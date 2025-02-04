Man Received Two Bounced Checks As Payment For The 2 Printers Bought By Another Person, So He Went To The Bank And Found A Genius Way To Get Paid

Some individuals are so used to scamming other people that they don’t even feel ashamed about it.

Revenge for 2 bounced checks In the late 1970’s, I belonged to a Radio Shack TRS-80 computer club. I had bought a large quantity of new Epson MX-80 and MX-100 dot matrix printers which I sold at a very reasonable price to members of the club. I received a check from one of the members for an MX-80 printer, but the check bounced.

This man notified the member that his check bounced.

After notifying the club member, he returned the MX-80 and said that he now wanted an MX-100 printer. He again paid with a check which also bounced. He returned the printer.

He went to the bank to try and solve the problem.

I was tired of wasting my time with this member and now in the possesion of two used printers, I felt that I should be in some way compensated. So I went to his bank with the bounced check, and the teller told me that there was not sufficient funds in his account.

He deposited money to the member’s account so he could cash the check.

I asked her how much was in the account and she told me. I then deposited $100 less than the value of the check into the club member’s account and was now able to cash the previously bounced check which provided me with a payment of $100 for all the trouble this member had caused me.

The member was infuriated.

A few weeks later, I received a threatening phone call from the member. He had just gotten his bank statement and saw the large withdrawal for the printer but failed to notice the deposit that I had made. I told him that our conversation was being recorded and that I was satisfied with receiving $100 for him wasting my time and returning two now used printers. I then hung up and never saw or heard from him again.

That was a creative way to get paid for the used printers!

