Manager Forced Everyone To Log Every Single Task They Did, So One Employee Came Up With An Automated Solution To Make It Easier

Micromanagers are the worst.

They want to track your every move and question even the most trivial tasks.

This man shares how his manager implemented a strict rule that forced employees to log everything they did.

He was getting frustrated with this policy, so he came up with a solution.

Read the story below and find out what he did.

The Boss Didn’t Trust His Team, So I Built a System to Track Every Move We Made A few years ago, I worked at a mid-sized company. The atmosphere there was, let’s say, not ideal. The manager had this ever-growing suspiciont hat people were just waiting for the right time to leave.

This man had no idea why their manager felt this way.

He believed that morale was low and that the team was barely holding it together. I’m not sure where he got this idea. He started imposing more and more controls on us to “monitor” productivity.

The manager decided to implement a very strict rule.

One day, he introduced a new rule: “Every task, every email, every conversation must be logged. No exceptions.” The justification? “I need to know exactly what you’re doing. And I need to be sure nothing’s falling through the cracks.”

His team was already fully stretched.

Now, here’s the problem. My team was already working at full capacity. They are dealing with multiple tasks every single day, but suddenly, we were being told to log everything.

Everything they do needs to be logged.

If you were sending a simple email, you had to log it. Writing a report? Log it. Setting up a meeting? Log it. Every little action had to be documented.

He tried telling the manager that it wasn’t practical.

I tried explaining how ridiculous this was. But the response was always the same: “I need to make sure you’re on task.” He didn’t trust us to do our jobs, so he created a system where every move had to be tracked and validated by someone else.

He started logging every single task that he did.

I didn’t see any way out of it, so I decided to comply, but I wasn’t going to make it easy. I started logging everything. And I mean everything—down to the smallest tasks. Simple emails? Logged. A quick 10-minute meeting to touch base? Logged.

He made his logs very detailed.

I even started logging the amount of time I spent thinking about the best way to word my emails. Because, hey, it was part of the task, right? To top it off, I made sure my logs were detailed as hell. I meticulously logged every action, no matter how insignificant.

It was becoming chaotic!

The result? It was chaos. The logs were piling up, but all they did was waste more of my time. The manager was reviewing everything and asking questions about tasks that had no bearing on the big picture. Meanwhile, I could barely get through a day as I’m constantly being interrupted by the need to document my every move.

The manager was wondering why everything was taking so long to accomplish.

And then, it happened. The manager finally asked: “Why is everything taking so long?” I gave him a simple reply, “You asked for everything to be logged.” He didn’t like hearing that.

So, the manager slightly changed the rule.

The best part was when he finally realized that the whole system was making us less productive. His solution? We were told to “just log what’s necessary.” The policy was quietly dropped, and things slowly started to return to normal, but by then, I had already built something of my own.

He thought about building an automated tool.

After all the frustration of logging every single action, I realized this: There had to be a better way. So, I started building a tool that could automatically track everything without the annoying back-and-forth or wasted time.

His frustration drove him to innovation.

I wasn’t looking to change the whole company. I just wanted a way to do my job without all the micromanagement. What started as a workaround eventually grew into a full-fledged solution. I realized that this frustration had pushed me to create something great. Something far more effective than the system we were using.

As the saying goes, necessity is the mother of invention!

Funny how a lack of trust can sometimes spark the most innovative ideas.

