Manager Questioned The Way An Employee Was Tracking His Work-Related Travel Time, So The Employee Changed His Route And Added More Hours Of Paid Time

Employees who actually do the day to day work usually know better how to do their jobs than the managers who just oversee the operations.

This man shared that he would drive around to different locations as part of his work.

Driving to the job site was paid, but driving home from the office was not paid. When he was assigned to a different job site with a nearby office, he had to get creative in order to get paid for the longer commute home.

Extra work time I work as a field researcher. My job requires me to drive around to a lot of different locations. Because of this, I also get paid my hourly wage for travel time. This only includes everything to the job site. So from the job site going home or office going to the job site is paid, but from the office going home isn’t paid.

We frequently have to end our day at the office to drop off items and resupply. However, most of the time, my colleagues and I just write all driving time since our homes and offices are close by. And, in practice, it actually saves time.

I started this project 3 months ago. This project was in a city. It was a 45-minute drive away from home and an hour drive away from the office. This is on a very traffic prone highway, by the way.

However, in the same city I had an assignment, we also had an office, so I started using that office to drop off and resupply, instead of my normal office. My manager noticed this. So he asked me why I still wrote 1,5-hour drive, instead of 45 minutes. He pointed me to my contract where it is put as I explained before.

I replied, telling him I would drive to my usual office then so I could write the time anyway. He couldn’t do anything against it and hung up.

Two weeks later, I had 4 hours of unnecessary paid time written extra thanks to traffic jams and the extra drive time. From that point on, he told me I could just write the time from the city office to home. I have an awesome manager.

It seems like that’s the fair thing to do. The manager made the right decision.

When managers think they know better, sometimes you just need to let them see the real picture.

