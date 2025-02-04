Mother Gave Her Son A Doll To Help Him Sleep In His Own Room, But Her Husband Worried It Would Lead To Bullying At School

Every parent wants their child to grow up with everything they need to succeed.

When her young son had trouble sleeping, she bought him a now beloved doll that helped him feel more comfortable. But her husband’s fear of bullying made her question if she was doing more harm than good.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for giving my 7 year old my old raggedy ann doll? My son is 7 years old and autistic. He likes to sleep in the bed with his father and me. When he was younger, he was very angry and aggressive, but after therapy and changing the chaotic lifestyle we had, he’s become the sweetest person and very compassionate. It’s really a big change.

He’s had trouble sleeping alone, but she gave him a gift that really helped.

Anyways, we are encouraging him to sleep in his own room, so I gave him my doll that I had since I was 2 years old. He cares for it and really likes it, and it helps him sleep in his room.

But the doll is a source of tension for her husband.

My husband doesn’t agree and thinks he shouldn’t carry this doll around because he feels it will cause problems.

He feels the doll may lead to issues later in life.

I have asked him to clarify, and he said our son will go to school and tell other kids he sleeps with a doll and get bullied.

So now she’s wondering if she did the right thing.

Am I wrong? Am I hurting my child’s development? AITA?

If a doll helps her son be more comfortable, then who is she to take that away from him?

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

Who says boys can’t be nurturing too?

This commenter thinks the situation goes deeper than just a doll.

This commenter thinks the real threat here is toxic masculinity.

Routines are good for kids — especially around bedtime.

It’s not always easy to challenge the status quo, but as a parent, she needed to trust her instincts.

This mother is choosing to lead with love, not fear.

