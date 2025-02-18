Mother Tried To Control Her Daughter’s Style By Banning Earrings, So Each Holiday Her Sister Made Sure She Had Enough Earrings To Last A Lifetime

A mother’s disapproval can be strong, but a sister’s pettiness can be even stronger.

After a daughter’s harmless ear piercing caused a family-wide earring embargo, her sister turned every gift-giving occasion into a spectacle of defiance.

Mum tried to ban giving me earrings, sister wasn’t having it. So I (20s, F) got my ears pierced at 14, and it was under the strict rules set by my mother that it was the only piercing she would allow me to get. She HATES any other kind of piercing; she strongly believes that any piercings beyond just single lobes are disgusting and a sign of trailer trash.

I spent the day traveling to visit a friend about two years ago (she lives three hours away), and as we were walking around the shops, we passed a piercing shop. I mentioned how I always wanted seconds on my lobes. She encouraged me to do it because, hey — I’m an adult, my body, my choice. So I walked out 40 minutes later with my doubles pierced and feeling hot to trot.

Well, it took about six months for my mother to notice (I didn’t live with her), and she was not happy. She kept mentioning how I look like trailer trash and announced to my family that as punishment, she will never buy me a pair of earrings again in my life. Any earrings she had set aside for me as presents, she would be returning or giving away, and she encouraged the family not to buy earrings for me.

My sister wasn’t exactly on board with this plan, so every birthday, Christmas, or event that requires gifts, she always gets me a giant bundle of earrings. They range from high quality to cheap but cute, all the way to aggressively large and in-your-face.

And my poor mother is forced to sit there and watch as I pull out pairs and pairs of earrings, trying each on, while my sister sits cackling in the corner. I love earrings, so I love the gifts almost as much as my sister and I love watching my mother’s expression. Christmas just passed, and with it came more earrings!

